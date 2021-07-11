Deeper Network Trading Up 38.5% This Week (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Deeper Network has a total market capitalization of $26.81 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0694 or 0.00000204 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Deeper Network has traded up 38.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00045857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00117757 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00162706 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,991.81 or 0.99978375 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.43 or 0.00957177 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,168,082 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

