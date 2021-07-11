Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Trading Down 2.4%

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)’s stock price was down 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.24 and last traded at $34.25. Approximately 2,927 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 384,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.10.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DCPH shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.22.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.63% and a negative net margin of 379.54%. The company had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40474.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 5,300 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $245,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,178. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

