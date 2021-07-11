DecentBet (DBET) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,436.00

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded up 30% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 11th. One DecentBet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DecentBet has a market cap of $651,056.76 and $2,436.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00053870 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017435 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.95 or 0.00873104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00044456 BTC.

About DecentBet

DBET is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

