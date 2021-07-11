Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 42.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Danaher were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Danaher by 72.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of DHR stock opened at $277.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $257.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $181.18 and a 12 month high of $280.50.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at $21,844,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.93.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.