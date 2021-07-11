Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $96.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

DDAIF has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Cheuvreux downgraded Daimler from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. HSBC reissued a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Daimler currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.00.

Shares of Daimler stock opened at $86.27 on Thursday. Daimler has a 12-month low of $40.91 and a 12-month high of $98.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.81.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $1.16. Daimler had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $49.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Daimler will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

