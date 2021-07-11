Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €103.00 by Warburg Research

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €103.00 ($121.18) price target by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.31% from the stock’s current price.

DAI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Nord/LB set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Daimler in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €92.14 ($108.40).

Get Daimler alerts:

DAI stock opened at €72.89 ($85.75) on Friday. Daimler has a twelve month low of €35.32 ($41.55) and a twelve month high of €80.41 ($94.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €76.20.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.