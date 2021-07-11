Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) Insider Purchases £148.20 in Stock

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) insider Paul Zwillenberg acquired 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 988 ($12.91) per share, for a total transaction of £148.20 ($193.62).

Paul Zwillenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Paul Zwillenberg acquired 17 shares of Daily Mail and General Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 889 ($11.61) per share, for a total transaction of £151.13 ($197.45).

LON:DMGT opened at GBX 1,040 ($13.59) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 906.84. Daily Mail and General Trust plc has a 52 week low of GBX 601 ($7.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,048.41 ($13.70). The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 10.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Daily Mail and General Trust’s payout ratio is 0.24%.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,015 ($13.26) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th.

About Daily Mail and General Trust

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

