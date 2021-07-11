Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or deteriorating. With an unmatched understanding of muscle biology and mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics’ lead drug candidate is tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of ALS. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the FDA and orphan medicinal product designation by the EMA. Cytokinetics is collaborating with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, for the potential treatment of heart failure, and with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. “

CYTK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 12.05 and a quick ratio of 12.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.29. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $30.14.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 213.63% and a negative net margin of 230.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Cragg sold 14,999 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $324,428.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $38,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,657 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 34,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 12,175 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

