CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) will report earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. CyrusOne posted earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

CONE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays increased their price target on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,913.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CONE. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in CyrusOne by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 21,628 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in CyrusOne by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 13,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in CyrusOne by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 342,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in CyrusOne by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,712. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.65, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.07. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $86.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.31%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

