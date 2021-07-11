Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.58% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cybin Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. Cybin Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cybin from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital started coverage on Cybin in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Cybin in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Aegis started coverage on Cybin in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cybin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.13.

OTCMKTS CLXPF opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.73. The stock has a market cap of $388.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92. Cybin has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70.

About Cybin

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

