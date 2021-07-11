CyberMusic (CYMT) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

CyberMusic (CURRENCY:CYMT) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 10th. CyberMusic has a market capitalization of $74,030.07 and $1,703.00 worth of CyberMusic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMusic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CyberMusic has traded down 36.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.78 or 0.00240194 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000216 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001253 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $273.68 or 0.00813750 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004555 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000084 BTC.

CyberMusic Coin Profile

CyberMusic (CRYPTO:CYMT) is a coin. CyberMusic’s total supply is 15,500,000,000 coins. CyberMusic’s official website is cybermusic.io . CyberMusic’s official Twitter account is @CyberMusicIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CyberMusic is medium.com/@cybermusicio

