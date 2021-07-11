CyberMiles Price Reaches $0.0104 (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. CyberMiles has a market cap of $8.35 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00060529 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.24 or 0.00398418 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,748.50 or 1.00163753 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00042606 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008584 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007266 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00010052 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

