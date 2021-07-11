CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.67.

NASDAQ CYBR traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.61. 291,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,842. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.80. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $95.12 and a 52-week high of $169.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.87 and a beta of 1.29.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

