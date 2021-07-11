cVault.finance (CORE) Price Tops $6,562.97

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 11th. cVault.finance has a market cap of $65.63 million and $92,162.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cVault.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $6,562.97 or 0.19001215 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00053686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.07 or 0.00897732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000380 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00044607 BTC.

cVault.finance Coin Profile

cVault.finance (CRYPTO:CORE) is a coin. It launched on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

