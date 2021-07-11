CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Trading Up 5.6%

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.38. 118,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 872,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $0.50 target price on shares of CV Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on CV Sciences from $0.75 to $0.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CV Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.68.

Get CV Sciences alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). CV Sciences had a negative return on equity of 125.42% and a negative net margin of 96.46%. The company had revenue of $4.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CV Sciences, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI)

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets plant-based dietary supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the PlusCBD name in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, and specialty foods.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CV Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CV Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.