Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.00

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.00 and last traded at $49.09, with a volume of 188138 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.74.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CUTR. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Cutera in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.18. The firm has a market cap of $873.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.13 and a beta of 1.63.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 23.29% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants bought 664,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $19,612,426.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,090. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cutera by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,759,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,932,000 after acquiring an additional 99,856 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cutera in the first quarter valued at $37,386,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Cutera by 45.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 789,328 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,719,000 after buying an additional 245,900 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cutera during the first quarter worth about $15,049,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Cutera by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 480,504 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,440,000 after buying an additional 64,001 shares during the period.

About Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

