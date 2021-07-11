Curate (XCUR) Price Hits $0.97 on Major Exchanges

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. During the last seven days, Curate has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. One Curate coin can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00002855 BTC on major exchanges. Curate has a total market capitalization of $7.34 million and $344,977.00 worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00053815 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00017398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.88 or 0.00898521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005427 BTC.

Curate (XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,580,685 coins. The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject . The official website for Curate is curate.style . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

