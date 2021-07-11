Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will post $1.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted earnings per share of $1.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year earnings of $6.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.76 to $6.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.50 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 9.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Maxim Group increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.43.

NYSE:CFR traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.40. 383,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,006. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.34. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $125.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 77.21%.

In other news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at $496,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.