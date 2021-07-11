CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.09

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$17.09 and last traded at C$17.03, with a volume of 108938 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.79.

CRT.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.62. The stock has a market cap of C$1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.96, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.0669 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 196.72%.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

