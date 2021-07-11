Crypto Village Accelerator Price Up 4,404.4% Over Last Week (CVA)

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded 55,653.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Crypto Village Accelerator coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded 4,404.4% higher against the dollar. Crypto Village Accelerator has a market cap of $205.48 and approximately $89,827.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00053867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00017421 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.76 or 0.00896516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005435 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Profile

Crypto Village Accelerator (CRYPTO:CVA) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,700,000 coins. The official website for Crypto Village Accelerator is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Village Accelerator is a global accelerator of blockchain projects created with two aims: providing investors with a system of protection and financial growth; providing the best projects with a prime channel aimed at raising capital and quickly reaching the target market. The funds raised will be retained on the platform and distributed to the projects once specific targets are attained. “

Crypto Village Accelerator Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Village Accelerator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

