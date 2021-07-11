CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) Position Lessened by Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd decreased its stake in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 65.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 319,909 shares during the period. CryoLife accounts for 0.8% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.43% of CryoLife worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in CryoLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CryoLife by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CryoLife in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in CryoLife by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in CryoLife in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CryoLife alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CryoLife from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, CAO Amy Horton sold 5,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $155,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David Ashley Lee sold 27,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $817,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,597,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,568 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,797. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRY stock remained flat at $$27.79 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 60,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,880. CryoLife, Inc. has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $32.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -79.40 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 million. CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CryoLife, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for CryoLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.