Crown (CRW) 24 Hour Volume Tops $39,907.00

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 26.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 10th. Crown has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $39,907.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crown has traded up 33.6% against the dollar. One Crown coin can currently be bought for $0.0839 or 0.00000251 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,408.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $492.66 or 0.01474640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.06 or 0.00413241 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00078849 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003770 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000053 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,548,463 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.