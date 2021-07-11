CRH (NYSE:CRH) Given a $50.44 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $50.44 price objective on CRH (NYSE:CRH) in a report published on Saturday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, June 10th. raised CRH from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised CRH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.39.

NYSE:CRH opened at $50.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.01. CRH has a one year low of $33.57 and a one year high of $53.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.03.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CRH by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,625,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,324,000 after buying an additional 49,144 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,027,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CRH by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,642,000 after buying an additional 374,269 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in CRH by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,163,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,668,000 after buying an additional 668,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in CRH by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,106,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,003,000 after buying an additional 150,490 shares in the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

