Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ALSMY. upgraded Alstom from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alstom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Alstom in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Alstom from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALSMY opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Alstom has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.29. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

