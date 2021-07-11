Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give (INGA) (AMS:INGA) a €12.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on (INGA) (AMS:INGA) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on (INGA) in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) price target on (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of (INGA) in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €11.65 ($13.70).

(INGA) has a 52-week low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 52-week high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

