Credit Suisse AG Sells 20,554 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,417 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,554 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Ameris Bancorp worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 72,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 43,651 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 23,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 43,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $49.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.42. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.55 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABCB. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameris Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.