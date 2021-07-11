Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,343 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 186,715 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Yelp were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Yelp by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,584,077 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $334,779,000 after acquiring an additional 408,817 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Yelp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,562,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $51,058,000 after acquiring an additional 31,745 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yelp by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,710 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $47,841,000 after acquiring an additional 111,575 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yelp by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,225,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $40,021,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Yelp by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,693 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $40,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YELP opened at $39.35 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $43.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.50.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.40 million. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YELP has been the subject of several recent research reports. raised Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Yelp from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.16.

In related news, insider Vivek Patel sold 4,478 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total transaction of $173,612.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,865,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Patterson sold 17,506 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $697,439.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,010. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

