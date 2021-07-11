Credit Suisse AG Purchases 480 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CACC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Credit Acceptance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.60.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock opened at $448.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $431.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 35.08 and a current ratio of 35.08. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $266.74 and a 52-week high of $539.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.93 by $3.89. The company had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.90 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 41.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.