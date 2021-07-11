Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,579 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Select Medical worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $4,015,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,285,428 shares in the company, valued at $51,609,934.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $186,832.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,977.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,040 shares of company stock worth $7,030,233 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.05. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $43.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. Select Medical had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

SEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

