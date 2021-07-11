Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,439 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 4,860.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $56.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.24. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.51 and a 12 month high of $68.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.39.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $235,386.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,086.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $609,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,290.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,051. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ACA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Gabelli raised shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, G.Research raised shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.