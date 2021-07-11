CRDT Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.16 Million (CRDT)

CRDT (CURRENCY:CRDT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. CRDT has a market cap of $48,980.88 and $1.16 million worth of CRDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CRDT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CRDT has traded down 34.9% against the dollar.

CRDT Coin Profile

CRDT is a coin. CRDT’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,779,314 coins. The Reddit community for CRDT is https://reddit.com/r/CRDT . CRDT’s official Twitter account is @CRDTpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CRDT is crdt.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CRDT™ is a system of finance that allows users to make transactions internationally, CRDTpay is coming soon with a complete banking solution. “

CRDT Coin Trading

