Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Given New $440.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on COST. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.20.

Shares of COST opened at $412.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $414.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.22.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,730 shares of company stock valued at $5,277,679. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 993.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,777 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,949 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

