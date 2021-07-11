Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stake Boosted by Weld Capital Management LLC

Weld Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,354,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Corning by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,850,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,714,000 after acquiring an additional 101,734 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,032,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $525,810,000 after acquiring an additional 574,661 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,980,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $431,293,000 after buying an additional 78,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,506,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,239,000 after buying an additional 650,774 shares during the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 81,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $3,575,924.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stefan Becker sold 12,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $583,210.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,947 shares in the company, valued at $537,376.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and have sold 309,698 shares worth $13,888,714. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus lifted their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

GLW traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $41.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,882,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,764,298. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.54. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

