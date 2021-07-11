Cormark Raises Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target to C$12.50

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and issued a C$9.50 target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$9.50 price target on Aya Gold & Silver and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of AYA stock opened at C$9.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$968.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -428.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.03. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1 year low of C$1.95 and a 1 year high of C$10.57.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$10.82 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Aya Gold & Silver will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Raphaël Beaudoin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total transaction of C$77,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,220,428.14. Also, Director Nikolaos Sofronis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.91, for a total value of C$39,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,149,361 shares in the company, valued at C$17,001,445.51.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

