Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 8,778 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,778 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $7,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,392 shares of company stock worth $10,732,959 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.86.

KO stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.46. The company had a trading volume of 10,847,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,154,169. The stock has a market cap of $234.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $56.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.