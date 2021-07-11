Corient Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,671 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,295 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 347,908 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $37,219,000 after purchasing an additional 137,382 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,054 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.47. 3,533,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,768,179. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.82 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98. The firm has a market cap of $138.30 billion, a PE ratio of 139.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.71.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upped their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.