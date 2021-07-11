Corient Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for about 0.7% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 60.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total value of $1,401,614.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus increased their price objective on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $906.38.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $24.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $901.31. 764,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $868.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $531.39 and a 1-year high of $902.72. The company has a market capitalization of $137.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 37.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

