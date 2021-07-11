Contrasting Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) and Uni-Pixel (OTCMKTS:UNXLQ)

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) and Uni-Pixel (OTCMKTS:UNXLQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Vertiv has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uni-Pixel has a beta of 3.48, meaning that its stock price is 248% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vertiv and Uni-Pixel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertiv 0 0 7 0 3.00 Uni-Pixel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vertiv presently has a consensus target price of $23.13, suggesting a potential downside of 15.57%. Given Vertiv’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vertiv is more favorable than Uni-Pixel.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.1% of Vertiv shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Vertiv shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Uni-Pixel shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vertiv and Uni-Pixel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertiv 2.56% 79.60% 7.92% Uni-Pixel N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vertiv and Uni-Pixel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertiv $4.37 billion 2.21 -$327.30 million $0.78 35.12 Uni-Pixel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Uni-Pixel has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vertiv.

Summary

Vertiv beats Uni-Pixel on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, uninterruptible power systems, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming. The company also provides lifecycle management services, predictive analytics, and professional services for deploying, maintaining, and optimizing these products and their related systems. It offers its products primarily under the Liebert, NetSure, Geist, and Avocent brands. The company serves social media, financial services, healthcare, transportation, retail, education, and government industries through a network of direct sales professionals, independent sales representatives, channel partners, and original equipment manufacturers. Vertiv Holdings Co is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Uni-Pixel Company Profile

Uni-Pixel, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets micro-structured polymer film materials and related technologies for the display, flexible electronics, and automotive industries in the United States. The company markets its touch screen films as sub-components of a touch sensor module under the XTouch brand; and hard coat resin and optical films under the Diamond Guard brand. Uni-Pixel, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. On February 21, 2018, the voluntary petition of Uni-Pixel, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on August 30, 2017.

