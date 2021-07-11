Context Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU)

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYACU. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,910,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,459,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,211,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,964,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,468,000.

HYACU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.33 and a one year high of $11.61.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

