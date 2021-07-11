Context Capital Management LLC Makes New $197,000 Investment in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU)

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Velocity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $449,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Velocity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $345,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Velocity Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $986,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Velocity Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $493,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,930,000.

VELOU stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.95. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.33.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

