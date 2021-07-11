Comparing Cigna (NYSE:CI) and Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Cigna (NYSE:CI) and Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cigna and Alignment Healthcare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cigna $160.40 billion 0.50 $8.46 billion $18.45 12.73 Alignment Healthcare $959.22 million 4.20 -$22.93 million N/A N/A

Cigna has higher revenue and earnings than Alignment Healthcare.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.1% of Cigna shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of Alignment Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Cigna shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cigna and Alignment Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cigna 5.18% 13.82% 4.27% Alignment Healthcare N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cigna and Alignment Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cigna 0 2 9 1 2.92 Alignment Healthcare 0 3 4 0 2.57

Cigna presently has a consensus price target of $285.93, indicating a potential upside of 21.72%. Alignment Healthcare has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.25%. Given Alignment Healthcare’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alignment Healthcare is more favorable than Cigna.

Summary

Cigna beats Alignment Healthcare on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers. The company's U.S. Medical segment offers commercial products and services, including medical, pharmacy, behavioral health, dental, vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services for insured and self-insured customers; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans for seniors, as well as Medicaid plans; and individual health insurance plans to on and off the public exchanges. Its International Markets segment offers health coverage, hospitalization, dental, critical illness, personal accident, term life, medical cost containment, and variable universal life products, as well as health care benefits to mobile employees of multinational organizations. The company distributes its products and services through insurance brokers and consultants; directly to employers, unions and other groups, or individuals; and private and public exchanges. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

