Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Commercial Vehicle Group supplies interior systems, vision safety solutions and other cab-related products for the global commercial vehicle market, including the heavy-duty (Class 8) truck market, the construction market and other specialized transportation markets. The company’s products include suspension seat systems, interior trim systems, such as instrument and door panels, headliners, cabinetry and floor systems, mirrors, wiper systems, controls and switches specifically designed for applications in commercial vehicle cabs. “

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Vehicle Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.38. The firm has a market cap of $322.48 million, a P/E ratio of 49.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $13.61.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $245.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.21 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.