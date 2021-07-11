Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,646 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,553 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.16% of Comfort Systems USA worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 330.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

In related news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 17,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $1,501,647.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,123.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $726,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,471.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,189 shares of company stock worth $4,434,588. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIX stock opened at $77.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.09. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.70 and a 1-year high of $88.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.72.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $669.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.75 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 12.30%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. FIX restated a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.