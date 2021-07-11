Colliers Securities Initiates Coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:RSVA)

Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:RSVA) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RSVA opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.04. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $28.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $297,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,057,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,586,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,210,000. Institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Company Profile

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

