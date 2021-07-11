Cohen & Steers Inc. Acquires 563 Shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)

Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) by 93.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,163 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Azure Power Global were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Azure Power Global by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Azure Power Global by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,394 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

AZRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Azure Power Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Azure Power Global from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE:AZRE opened at $26.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Azure Power Global Limited has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $53.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.34.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 27.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Azure Power Global Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.