CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Upgraded to “Buy” at MKM Partners

MKM Partners upgraded shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. MKM Partners currently has $16.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $15.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNX. Truist Securities cut shares of CNX Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist cut shares of CNX Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CNX Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.64.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $13.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.91. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 2.8% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 27,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 6.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 178,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 216,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

