Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the highest is ($0.52). Clovis Oncology posted earnings of ($1.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($1.99). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($0.84). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.84 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Clovis Oncology from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLVS. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Clovis Oncology by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 21,837 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 423,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 53,884 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 107,919 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLVS stock opened at $5.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.64. Clovis Oncology has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

