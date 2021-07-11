Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Trading Down 1.9% After Insider Selling

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $105.89 and last traded at $106.67. 12,163 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,737,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.78.

Specifically, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $523,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,139.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,247,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,031,923 shares of company stock valued at $87,692,149 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.31.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.79. The firm has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of -259.45 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.