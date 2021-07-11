Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at JMP Securities

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) was downgraded by JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cloudera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of CLDR stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.30. Cloudera has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $19.35.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.29 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. Cloudera’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cloudera will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Mick Hollison sold 31,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $501,125.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 99,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,816.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 79,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $1,256,232.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,950.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,227 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,679 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDR. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cloudera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Cloudera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Cloudera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Cloudera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

