Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $97.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Clean Harbors focuses on improving its efficiency and lowering operating costs through enhanced technology, process efficiencies and stringent cost management. The company continues to make capital investments to enhance its quality and comply with government and local regulations. Acquisitions have been helping the company expand its business across multiple lines of services. The company's consistency in rewarding its shareholders through share buybacks, boost investor confidence and positively impact earnings per share. Partly due to these positives, the stock has outperformed its industry over the past year. On the flip side, high debt may limit Clean Harbors future expansion and worsen its risk profile. Global presence exposes the company to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Its demand cycle is highly seasonal in nature.”

Several other analysts also recently commented on CLH. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clean Harbors has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.80.

CLH opened at $92.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $52.22 and a 1-year high of $96.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.30.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $808.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.56 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $659,214.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,335.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLH. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 318.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

